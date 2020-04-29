Irrfan Khan Demise: Actor's son, family and close relatives spotted at Kokilaben Hospital

Irrfan Khan Death News: Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where was under observation for colon infection. He breathed his last on Wednesday.

Actor Irrfan breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 53. The Angrezi Medium star was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where was under observation for colon infection. Irrfan succumbed to the infection after battling neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. The actor's demise sent shock waves across the country as personalities from the world of cinema, sports and politics took to social media to express their condolences.

Irrafn's immediate family and relatives rushed to the hospital as soon as the news surfaced. His son was spotted in a grey hoodie. The roads leading to the hospital have been deployed with police force making sure there is minimum movement of cars and people.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the hospital below:

Credits :Manav Manglani

