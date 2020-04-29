X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Irrfan Khan Demise: Amitabh Bachchan says Piku co star 'left too soon' as actor succumbed to colon infection

Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to the hospital a few days ago for colon infection, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.
8254 reads Mumbai
News,irrfan khan,Amitabh Bachchan,Irrfan Khan passes awayIrrfan Khan Demise: Amitabh Bachchan says Piku co star 'left too soon' as actor succumbed to colon infection.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Just like all of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, too, was left disturbed and saddened by the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday morning. The 53-year-old old actor who was admitted to the hospital a few days ago for colon infection breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their shock at the Irrfan's passing away. Many remembered the actor for his impressive filmography, kind heart and resilience to fight back.  

Irrfan's Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter and expressed his grief. "Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news ..An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas." 

Big B also shared the same message on Instagram. However, he did not share a picture but instead kept the frame completely white. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post for Irrfan below:

An actor par excellence, Irrfan had starred in Shoojit Sircar's Piku alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The trio were terrific onscreen and Irrfan's films have left a deep impact on a whole generation of actors and aspiring actors. The Angrezi Medium star's mother Saeeda Begum had died at the age of 95 on Saturday morning in Jaipur. 

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement