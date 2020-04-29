Irrfan Khan Demise: The Great Maratha director Sanjay Khan recounts his last call with the late actor

Sanjay Khan spoke to Pinkvilla as he griefed Irrfan Khan's untimely demise and revealed his last conversation with the late actor. Read.

Irrfan Khan passed away this morning after suffering from a colon infection. The actor's cremation took place today in the city with Kapil Sharma, Vishal Bharadwaj among others in attendance. It is a truly heartbreaking time for everyone as we lost an extraordinary actor today. Apart from his exemplary work in cinema both in India and abroad, Irrfan made his debut on the small screen. He was seen in many shows with noteworthy performances in Chandrakanta and The Great Maratha. Bollywood actor and director Sanjay Khan spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed his last conversation with Irrfan. He also shared the first day of Irrfan on the sets of The Great Maratha and it speaks volumes of the exemplary actor he was.

"About two or three months ago, we spoke to each other and I asked him how is he doing. He said he is doing much better and was in Igatpuri because pollution was keeping him away from the city. We were looking forward to meeting each other," Khan recalled.

He also recounted the call where he got to know about Irrfan being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. "This is when I heard the news of him postponing the film with Deepika (Padukone) and I called him before he was going to London and asked him what happened. He told me that 'I am a little down, had got a problem.' He was very brave about it. I told him that I am a great survivor myself and had gone to hell and come back and I am sure you will be back. I gave him all the speech and then he disappeared for treatment."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut on Irrfan Khan: He was a sucker for life, loved poetry, ghazals; the illness couldn't deter him

Taking a moment, he further shared how he was introduced to Irrfan and the instant connection he felt with him. "When I first met him, it was on the set of The Great Maratha. During that time, I was looking for a good actor to play one of the principal roles for the show, and when I saw Irrfan, I found him very intelligent. I thought he could do the role because that role was very challenging. The first day I remember, he was pitted against another actor, and Irrfan was just too good. The first day, the first shot he gave was brilliant."

He elaborated, "He just followed the introductions sincerely and the very first take was okay. Then, he kept on surprising me with better and better performances. I used to tell the unit members that Irrfan has a bright future and he will go far."

An emotional Sanjay then added, "Today's news shattered me. He was just 53. He had long innings, it is a great loss for the industry. We will miss him. The industry has lost an extraordinary actor."

Sanjay also mentioned that the last time he met Irrfan in person was a few years ago in Jaipur. "The last time I met him alive was a couple of years ago in Jaipur at a palace. He met me at the hotel lobby and came up to me and inquired about my health. He told me 'why don't you start a picture, I will do' and I laughed and told him definitely 'if I do, I will call you.' He was a nice natured man, a very good and private person. He would not indulge in too much of talk."

On a parting note, he emotionally added, "I had this honour of presenting such a good actor. I feel very sad and depressed today. He could have done so much. He was very nice to me and respectful. Despite the name and fame, the arrogance did not seep into him. He was completely unspoiled."

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan Passes Away: A nostalgic tribute to Angrezi Medium actor via rare photos from his personal album

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×