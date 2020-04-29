Irrfan Khan demise: The Lunchbox producer Guneet Monga calls him a global star; Says 'He has set the bar high'

Irrfan Khan starrer The Lunchbox's producer Guneet Monga is deeply saddened by the actor's sudden demise. She pours out her heart in a recent interview.

Irrfan Khan was a true legend and needless to say, it will be very difficult to fill his void in the Hindi film industry. The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, at 11.11 am owing to colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Irrfan leaves behind his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Ayan and Babil. The tragic news of his demise has left everyone shattered. Many of his colleagues and friends from the industry have offered their condolences to the late actor.

The Lunchbox is considered one of the best movies the late actor had worked in. Its producer Guneet Monga has recently opened up in an interview about her first-ever interaction with Irrfan and how they came up with the idea of the project. The filmmaker reveals about her first official trip to Bombay for getting the actor’s signatures on a visa document for a movie titled ‘Partition.’ She also states that she met Irrfan at a parking lot of the Mumbai airport.

Monga is all praises for the late actor as she reveals how he encouraged new voices and loved stories. She goes on to call Irrfan a global star and that there is no one like him. She further states that the magic of his eyes and smile will live for generations. The filmmaker is deeply saddened by the Angrezi Medium actor’s demise and is still not able to process the same. She also calls him a legend and that his legacy will continue forever, a fact that every one of us will agree with.

Check out the filmmaker's emotional note for Irrfan Khan on Instagram below:

