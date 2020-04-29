Irrfan Khan demise: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns actor’s death; Calls it 'A loss to world of cinema’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn the death of Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan. Check tweet here

It was only yesterday that it was reported that Irrfan Khan has been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was under observation for colon infection, and sadly, today morning, the nation woke up to the news of the demise of Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan. Soon after the news of his death, Bollywood actors, political leaders, and sportsperson took to Twitter to express a sense of grief over Irrfan’s demise. From , , , Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Virat Kohli, Amit Shah, Ashok Gehlot and others important personalities mourned the death of Irrfan and in the latest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express a sense of grief over Irrfan’s death and remembered the Piku actor for his versatile performances. Narendra Modi’s tweet read, “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Soon after Irrfan’s demise, his spokesperson released an official statement confirming the actors’ death and the note read, “‘I trust, I have surrendered,’” were the words with which his family confirmed his death, while adding, “ These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’.” Back in 2018, Irrfan Khan shocked his fans when he took to Twitter to inform that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, and for the treatment, the actor shifted to London for almost a year. Soon after Irrfan’s return, the actor started shooting for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium.

For all those who don’t know, Irrfan was born to Muslim parents in the village of Tonk near Jaipur, and while Irrfan’s mother had a royal lineage, his father was a self-made man. Irrfan had three siblings, and he is survived by his wife, Sutapa and two sons. Before making his foray into Bollywood, Irrfan joined National School of Drama.

Check out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet here:

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

