Irrfan Khan is drenched in Holi colours in an UNSEEN photo with wife Sutapa; Take a look

Irrfan Khans' wife Sutapa's Facebook profile photo shows us an UNSEEN photo of the actor drenched in Holi colours.

It was in 2018 that Irrfan Khan took to social media to confirm the news of his cancer as by way of a long post, the Angrezi Medium actor informed his fans about suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, and for almost a year, Irrfan Khan was undergoing treatment in London, and post his return to India, Irrfan started shooting for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. Now as we speak, Irrfan Khan has been laid to rest after the actor was admitted to a hospital with colon infection. Post his demise, the official spokesperson of Irrfan released an official statement confirming his demise and the note read, “I trust, i have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018, opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.”

Now soon after Irrfan Khan’s demise, Bollywood stars, political leaders, and sportsperson took to social media to express a sense of grief over his untimely demise as everyone feels that Irrfan’s demise is a big loss to Indian cinema because he was an actor par excellence. From Amitabh Bachchan, , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, to , , and others took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor, and today, we came across an unseen photo of Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa which Sutapa had posted on her Facebook profile. In the photo, we can see Irrfan and Sutapa posing together for a photo while drenched in Holi colors and internet is loving the unseen photo.

As per Sutapa’s Facebook profile, she had updated the picture a month ago, on March 21, before Irrfan was detected with colon infection. After his demise, the 53-year-old actor was cremated at the Versova kabrastan. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Irrfan’s cremation was attended by few family members and Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who worked with Irrfan in Paan Singh Tomar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and Mika Singh were a few people spotted at the funeral. Post Irrfan’s return to India from London, Sutapa took to Facebook to pen a long note thanking everyone for their prayers in Irrfan’s battle against cancer as she wrote, “Irrfan’s wife Sutapa took to her Facebook account and wrote, "Longest year of our life. Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work, to life I am submerged in prayers wishes and faith from friends relatives strangers and a connection with the universe which gives us a small chance for this new start. It seems unbelievable …never ever I realized the meaning of the word unpredictable so well…never ever I could feel peoples wishes on my bones my breath my heartbeat which helped me to stay focused and kicking.”

