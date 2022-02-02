Irrfan Khan felt ‘pain, anger & resentment’ during his last days in hospital recalls filmmaker Anup Singh

Irrfan Khan may not be with us anymore but his memories will always be etched in the hearts of his fans. The actor passed away in 2020 but even today his close friends, family members and fans have kept him alive in their memories. As a grieving process, filmmaker Anup Singh, who has worked with Irrfan in 2 movies, Quissa and The Song Of Scorpions wrote a book about the bond he shared with the late actor. In this book, Singh wrote about the last few days of the late actor in the hospital.

In an excerpt published in the Scroll.in, Anup Singh has mentioned that he paid a visit to Irrfan Khan in the hospital. He mentioned that the actor was suffering from a lot of pain yet he never failed to smile. During one of his last visits before Irrfan passed away, Singh recalled sitting beside him when he called the nurse to give him a morphine shot due to the extreme pain he faced and was not able to move his body. Later Anup revealed that he wanted Irrfan to play Mahabharat’s Duryodhana for him, in a film about Duryodhana’s last days. To this, Irrfan had replied, “In a month or so, I’m going to London again. For some more tests. I do think, you know: where will I die? Here? In London? And, other than pain, who’ll be there? Will I pass while asleep? Pass? What a strange word. Pass to where?”

Anup Singh revealed that Irrfan Khan further added, “Lying here, I try to look at my thoughts as they come and go. I do not feel I’m dying. The pain’s always there. There’s resentment. Anger. Doctor, nurse, medicine, trips to the toilet. But I do not feel I’m dying.”

Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020 and is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan.

