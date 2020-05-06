Irrfan Khan had a film about pandemic lined up and was considered for Tumbbad says director Anand Gandhi

Anand Gandhi has been working on the script for the last five years and was keen on having Irrfan play a part in the film. Read on to know more.

It has exactly been a week since actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai and left a void that will be impossible to fill. The actor's death was mourned not just by the film fraternity in India, but Hollywood as well. But did you know that Irrfan was in talks with Ship Of Thesus director Anand Gandhi about the possibility of starring in a film about pandemics. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Gandhi revealed that he wanted Irrfan to play a pivotal role in the film.

Titled Emergence, the film revolves around women scientists, fighting a contagion. The director has been working on the script for the last five years and Gandhi was keen on having Irrfan play a part in the film. Not just that, Gandhi, who has directed critically acclaimed Tumbbad, revealed that he had also explored a possibility of having Irrfan in the horror-fantasy drama.

"Irrfan and I drove to Pune once and became friends over the years... We explored the possibility of his presence in Tumbbad before the final script and schedule changed things. He’d have been in Emergence too. I wish I had created something with him," Gandhi told Mumbai Mirror.

After his neuroendocrine tumor diagnosis, Irrfan returned to India to work on Angrezi Medium. Starring Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film released in March this year but suffered an unfortunate fate at the box office as the states announced shutdown followed by the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

