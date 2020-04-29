Irrfan Khan health update: Spokesperson says he is fighting his battle; Requests fans not to fall for rumours

Irrfan Khan health update: The Angrezi Medium actor's spokesperson has recently issued an official statement revealing the actor is strong and fighting his battle. A request has also been made to all the fans for not falling for some baseless rumours.

Irrfan Khan who wasn’t keeping well for the past few days has been admitted to the ICU ward of Kokilaben Hospital situated in Mumbai owing to deteriorating health. The Angrezi Medium actor has been facing health issues since 2018 when he was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour. To add to his woes, Irrfan recently lost his mother Saeeda Begum who passed away a few days back. The actor could not even attend her funeral owing to the present situation caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

While everyone is praying for his well-being, the Life of Pi actor’s spokesperson has now issued an official statement that reads, “It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so.”

(ALSO READ: Irrfan rushed to hospital after health deterioration; Admitted in ICU)

Earlier another statement was issued which revealed that Irrfan was admitted to the hospital owing to colon infection and is under doctor’s observation. The actor had attended his mother’s funeral in Jaipur virtually through a video call earlier this week. All this while, the Angrezi Medium star’s fans have been praying for his speedy recovery and good health. They are sending all their love and prayers for Irrfan through social media.

Check out some of the tweets below:

My most favorite actor Irfan Khan , wishing u a speedy recovery #irrfankhan pic.twitter.com/VG6nX2M8MZ — Rajshri Dhananjay (RajshriDhananj1) April 28, 2020

#IrrfanKhan is a pride of India. (Memorable role in Jurassic World). Get well soon. pic.twitter.com/ju6RND9ZXL — Chandrashekar Bhat (ChandrashekarB8) April 28, 2020

#irrfankhan

One of the my favorite actor

Get well soon Sir pic.twitter.com/CB1EgKsENt — औघड़ (vk_bharatiya) April 28, 2020

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×