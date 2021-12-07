Irrfan Khan knew death was approaching him: Naseeruddin Shah recalls his conversation with late actor

Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise was a shock for his fans and friends from the film industry. The actor died at the age of 53. Recently, remembering his friend, Naseeruddin Shah shared his conversation with Irrfan and revealed that Irrfan 'knew for about two years that it was going to happen'.

Speaking to Indian Express, Naseeruddin Shah said, “That was a unique thing because Irrfan knew for about two years that it was going to happen. I spoke to him several times over the phone even when he was in the hospital in London. It was amazing and it was a real lesson how he dealt with it. He would say: ‘I am observing death approaching me and how many people get that opportunity? To be able to see this grim reaper coming towards you and you are almost welcoming him.”

He further said that it was a great loss. “Of course, it was a terrible loss. But it was not in our hands. It was just your bodily machinery shutting down. You don’t have any control over it,” Shah added.

Recently, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembered him as the late actor’s 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle completed four years. Remembering Irrfan, Sutapa said that ‘some journeys abruptly stop’. Sutapa shared a Facebook memory from 2017 where Irrfan had shared the critics’ reaction to his film Qarib Qarib Singlle. Along with it, she wrote, “When the sleep disorder still continues even after one and a half year. And FB opens the flood gate of memory a new one each day and sahir saab says ‘tum hote toh yeh hota” as irrfan really wanted to recite this poetry once somewhere.”