Irrfan Khan laid to rest in Mumbai's Versova Kabristan in presence of family, close relatives and friends

Due to the lockdown, Irrfan Khan's funeral was an intimate affair and was only attended by his wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Ayan and Babil Khan and immediate relatives.

Actor Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last on Wednesday, was laid to rest in Mumbai's Versova Kabristan. Due to the lockdown, the funeral was an intimate affair and was only attended by his wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Ayan and Babil Khan and immediate relatives. The actor's close friends also arrived to pay their last respects. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was under observation for colon infection. The funeral took place at 3 pm on Wednesday. Irrfan's close friend and director Vishal Bhardwaj was also spotted.

An official statement from Irrfan's representative read:

"Irrfan was buried at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."

The news of his death was first shared on Twitter by Irrfan's Piku director Shoojit Sircar. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote. Not just personalities from the film industry, but the news of Irrfan's demise also sent shockwaves throught political and sports circles in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss of one of India's finest actor. He tweeted, "Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Irrfan's last film, Angrezi Medium, was his come back to the silver screen after battling neuroendocrine tumour. Full of positivity, Irrfan often connected with his fans via Twitter. India and the world of cinema has indeed lost a special and a rare gem.

RIP Irrfan Khan.

