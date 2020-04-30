Irrfan Khan made his debut as a villain in the 2000 crime thriller Ghaath, did you know?

Irrfan Khan who breathed his last on April 29, 2020 had a long career span of 30 years. He made his debut as a villain in the movie Ghaath.

The entertainment industry is bereaved after the sad demise of Irrfan Khan on April 29, 2020. The actor had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour back in 2018. However, no one would have ever imagined that he would leave us so soon. Irrfan leaves behind his wife and two sons. In his entire career span, the Angrezi Medium actor had experimented with multiple genres and had excelled in the same. He has showcased his acting prowess in the television industry, Bollywood and Hollywood.

Although Irrfan made his debut with the movie Salaam Bombay! in 1988, very few people are aware of the fact that the late actor made his debut as a villain in the 2000 movie Ghaath. Although the crime thriller could not perform well at the box office, no one can rule out the fact that Irrfan brilliantly played his role as Maamu in the movie. Earlier in an interview, the actor revealed how he ended up doing the role after being prompted by many people to play a bigger character in some movie.

Irrfan’s humble and straightforward nature is very evident in the interview where he spoke about the long journey he had to overcome to be a part of the movie and that it was a difficult one too. One can see the later actor’s fabulous acting at the end of the video where some BTS clips from Ghaath are shown. He was a true gem of the Bollywood film industry and it would be really difficult to fill his void for a long time.

Credits :Lehren Retro

