Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Angrezi Medium producer thanks actor for letting him 'be part of his journey'

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium. The movie's producer Dinesh Vijan reacted to his death.

The industry is coming to terms with the news of Irrfan Khan's death. The versatile actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released a day before the Coronavirus induced lockdown took place. While his Angrezi Medium co-stars Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have paid their tributes, the film's producer Dinesh Vijan shared his thoughts on the actor's demise. In a statement, he thanked Irrfan for allowing him and many others to be a part of the actor's journey.

"We are thankful for experiencing Irrfan’s resilience and spirit. We’re thankful for being allowed to witness his love and passion for everything around him. So yes, all I can say is thank you to him for letting us be a part of his journey. There is no one like Irrfan Khan and I’m going to miss him very much. Rest in peace my friend," he said.

Vijan also reached out to Irrfan's wife Sutupa and his sons during this hard time. "I know that he could spread his wings and soar only because he had his wife Sutupa as his rock. My heartfelt condolences to her and his sons. We are always there for them and I know that they know this," he said.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared a BTS photo from the making of Angrezi Medium. The picture features Irrfan and Kareena sharing a laugh with Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal. She shared the caption, "It was an absolute honour sir." Check it out below:

