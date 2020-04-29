Irrfan Khan passes away: Fans express disbelief and grief over the Angrezi Medium star’s sudden demise

Irrfan Khan Death: Bollywood woke up to sad news as actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to his deteriorating health condition at a hospital in Mumbai. Fans expressed shock and were left heartbroken due to the demise of the prolific actor.

Actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to his illness on Wednesday and passed away at the age of 54. The Angrezi Medium actor’s demise news was confirmed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who tweeted and informed his fans about the same. As soon as the sad piece of news broke on Twitter of Irrfan’s death, fans were left in a state of shock over it. Many couldn’t believe that an actor par excellence left the world so soon. Celebs like , Mini Mathur, Ali Fazal and more also reacted on the news.

An official statement was also released by the actor’s spokesperson as well that confirmed the news of his sudden demise. Post that, fans started pouring in tributes and expressed their grief on Twitter about the actor’s demise. The Hindi Medium actor was known for his stellar performances and his last film, Angrezi Medium gave fans a glimpse of his moving acting once again. Irrfan was being treated for neuroendocrine tumour since a long time and post his recovery he had shot for Angrezi Medium.

A fan wrote, “Really shocking and sad.He will be remembered as one of the finest talents Indian film industry had and will be missed. May u join your mother and rest in peace. May the bereaved family be blessed with courage to bear the huge loss #IrfanKhan.” Another user wrote, “One of the best actors ….shocking and heartbreaking news....his smile was infectious...what an actor...Om Shanti ….praying his soul to RIP…”

Check out fans mourning death of Irrfan Khan:

One of the best actors ….shocking and heartbreaking news....his smile was infectious...what an actor...Om Shanti ….praying his soul to RIP... — proudindian (@Bhatknagraj) April 29, 2020

Really shocking and sad.

He will be remembered as one of the finest talents Indian film industry had and will be missed. May u join your mother and rest in peace. May the bereaved family be blessed with courage to bear the huge loss #IrfanKhan — Puja Mann (@puja_mann) April 29, 2020

RIP, One of the greatest actor India has ever produced. we will always miss you. — Parna Guha (@guhaparna) April 29, 2020

Not only just movies. Irrfan Khan also did one great DD serial Kirdaar directed by Gulzar sahab. He appeared with Om Puri sahab in many episodes. The brilliance they showed together. Irrfan kahn lost his mother just 3 days ago. Now he is no more. This is Tragic. #IrrfanKhan — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) April 29, 2020

One of the Versatile & Finest actor of Bollywood. This is a huge loss

Man what a Fighter he is!!

May your soul rest in peace sir#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/ly4bnFqgn1 — Akku (@UrsJerry) April 29, 2020

Sad to hear about the passing away of the finest actor Irrfan Khan sir.

A great man has left this earth but will forever be in our hearts. Great memories will live on. #IrrfanKhan sir you will always remain in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/39ZpUCstBF — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) April 29, 2020

Just last week Irrfan’s mother also passed away and the actor could not attend her last rites due to his health condition and Coronavirus lockdown. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan. The news of his death has left the entire Bollywood in mourning.

