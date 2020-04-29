Irrfan Khan passes away: Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays his condolences to mentor, says 'No one will ever fill his s

Irrfan Khan Death: Co-star and mentee Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Twitter to express his condolences with an emotional post. He went on to say how no one will ever be able to fill his space.

Today morning, we woke up to the saddening news of legendary actor Irrfan Khan's demise, and well, nothing has been the same. Everyone has been remembering the actor for his works, his zest for life, and all that he has done. The loss has left everyone in grief and the entire entertainment industry has come together in sending out their condolences to the actor. Everyone from his co-stars to his directors have all gotten emotional hearing about the saddening news.Irrfan was admitted to the hospital yesterday due to breathing issues and while the world was praying for his well being, we received the news of his demise with a tweet from filmmaker Shoojit Sircar today morning.

And now, Nawazzudin Siddiqui took to social media to send out his prayers to the actor as well. He had a heartwarming, emotional post for his mentor, and wrote, "In d year 2000 a film directed by #IrrfanKhan named ALVIDA starred me & I ws lucky 2 hv my mentor as my co-star in many films. No 1 wil evr b able 2 fill his space in d entire world of cinema. Never thot in d worst of my dreams, dat wil hv 2 say “ALVIDA” so soon RIP #IrrfanKhan."

Nawazzudin Siddiqui's post for Irrfan Khan:

In d year 2000 a film directed by #IrrfanKhan named ALVIDA starred me & I ws lucky 2 hv my mentor as my co-star in many films.

No 1 wil evr b able 2 fill his space in d entire world of cinema.

Never thot in d worst of my dreams, dat wil hv 2 say “ALVIDA” so soon RIP #IrrfanKhan — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 29, 2020

If we come to think of it, both the actors have had a similar career graph as far as their way to success is concerned and they both have worked with a belief of bringing quality cinema to the screens. As we all grieve the loss of the actor, here's praying that he rests in peace.

