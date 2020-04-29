Irrfan Khan passes away: New York co star Katrina Kaif mourns the 'irreplaceable loss of a true genius'

Katrina Kaif took to social media to express her grief over the loss of a legendary actor that Irrfan Khan is. She went on to call him a 'true genius.'

2020 has definitely not been treating us well and while we are all stuck up in what feels like a dire situation right now, waking up to the sad news of veteran actor Irrfan Khan's demise only added to everyone's grief. The actor was not keeping well and he was admitted to the hospital, however, everyone prayed for his well being, but as it turns out, it was time. Once the reports about his untimely demise came to fore, the entire industry was left shocked and heartbroken.

And amongst everyone who has been sending out their prayers and offering their condolences to him, Irrfan's New York co-star also took to social media as she wrote, 'RIP ... a irreplaceable loss ... a true genius ..... will be greatly missed.' While we all know that this is a loss that none of us can fathom and the world will miss him, these are difficult times, and everyone seems to be taken aback by the news of him passing away.

Katrina Kaif's post for Irrfan Khan:

Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, a film that has now left everyone emotional for different reasons. Due to his health, the actor couldn't be a part of the film's promotions and trailer launch ether, but his audio message from during the same has been doing the rounds on social media and has left us all emotional for so many reasons than just one. His is truly a loss to humankind. May his soul rest in peace.

