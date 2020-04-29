Irrfan Khan Passes Away: A nostalgic tribute to Angrezi Medium actor via rare photos from his personal album

Irrfan Khan may have passed away to the heavenly abode but for his fans, he will always live in their hearts. Here’s a heartfelt tribute to the actor par excellence via rare photos from his personal album.

A piece of news that broke every Bollywood buff’s heart came in this morning when Irrfan Khan passed away to the heavenly abode due to his deteriorating health. The Angrezi Medium star who gave us all some precious and valuable memories with stellar performances on screen left the world at the age of 53. Irrfan wasn’t just a name, he was much more than that. An actor, a performer, a son, a husband, a father and more importantly, a good human being.

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Irrfan wanted to be a cricketer and was also selected for CK Nayudu Tournament for emerging players under 23 years. But, as luck would have it, he could not pursue it due to lack of funds. Khan went on to complete his MA in a college in Jaipur and then joined the National School Of Drama to study acting in 1984. His journey in Bollywood began much later with a small role in Salaam Bombay in 1988. However, post that Irrfan had to struggle a lot.

But, it was in 2003 and 2004 that Irrfan got his breakthrough with films like Haasil and Maqbool. Later, with films like The Namesake, Life in a... Metro and Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan manage to draw the attention of the audience towards his stellar acting capabilities. With each character that Irrfan played on screen, fans got a little closer to him and even Bollywood stars recognised his potential. Further films like Piku, The Lunchbox, Talvar and more came as more treats for Irrfan’s fans. While the actor already had won the hearts of the audiences, his zeal to give more and more never got over. As Irrfan left for the heavenly abode today, we look back at how his journey started with photos from his personal album.

Check out Irrfan Khan’s rare photo from his personal album:

Amid so much good coming his way via work, Irrfan’s life took a turn for the worse when he announced that he has been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumor. Irrfan informed his fans about the same with a note and it left everyone worried and concerned about his health and family. The Piku star had informed the fans with a note back in 2018 and promised them updates about his health. Later, Irrfan left for the UK for treatment where he stayed for almost a year. It was in 2019 that Irrfan returned to India with his wife Sutapa.

Check out a photo of Irrfan with friends:

Post that, the actor shot for a few projects like ad films and began work on Homi Adajania’s film, Angrezi Medium. Throughout the film’s shoot, photos of Irrfan kept all of us on the edge and excited to see our favourite star back on screen. For the first time, Irrfan was working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and fans were excited about that too. When the film released last month, unfortunately, a lockdown was announced. But, Angrezi Medium premiered on OTT platform and fans loved every bit of Irrfan in the film. However, no one in their wildest dreams could have thought that just a few weeks later, Irrfan would not be with us in the world.

Irrfan Khan lost in thoughts in this rare photo:

The news of Irrfan’s hospitalization came a few days back after his health deteriorated. Prior to that, Irrfan lost his mom and could not attend her last rites too physically. A day back, Irrfan’s spokespersons informed everyone that he is in the ICU at the hospital. His fans kept praying all the while for the actor’s recovery. However, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, news about Irrfan’s demise at the age of 53 shocked the world.

Irrfan Khan's old photo from personal album:

Since morning, fans have been grieving the loss of actor-par excellence and many feel that his void can never be filled. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , , , and more have been remembering the star in their prayers. Irrfan may not be here with all of us physically but his legacy lives on through his brilliant body of work. The actor is survived by wife Sutapa and sons Ayan and Babil. The last rites were performed at 3 PM in the presence of his friends and family at a burial ground in Versova, Mumbai. Fans continue to pay their tributes to the actor via messages on social media. Many feel that his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of his fans.

Rest in Peace, Irrfan Khan!

