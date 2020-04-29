Irrfan Khan passes away: Ranveer Singh pays his condolences with a heartwarming photo

Irrfan Khan Death: Ranveer Singh has taken to social media to send out his prayers as we lose a legend today. He shared a heartwarming photo with the actor.

Today morning, the world woke up to the saddening news of Angrezi Medium actor, Irrfan Khan's demise. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and has been dealing with health issues ever since. It was yesterday that he was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing issues, and soon after, fans were praying for his speedy recovering, sending him all the love with the hope to see him bounce back soon.

All through the day, everyone has been paying their condolences to the legendary actor and social media is pouring in with the same. The entire entertainment industry has made sure to express their love for the actor and his craft and highlight how we have lost a genius today. And now, has taken to social media to send his condolences as he shared a heartwarming photo with Khan where he is holding his face and they are both smiling. The photo seems to be from an event where they greeted each other with a huge smile on their faces.

Ranveer Singh's post for Irrfan Khan:

The news about Irrfan's demise was shared by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar as he wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again..condolences to Sutapa and Babil..you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,”

