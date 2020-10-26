Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput to get a fitting tribute at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

According to latest reports, the IFFM, which is already underway, will be screening films of Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in honour of them.

Late actors Irrfan Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput have left behind years of memorable onscreen work when they passed away earlier this year. The actors have been honoured by various international festivals and associations and now the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will also be paying a fitting tribute to the late actors. According to latest reports, the IFFM, which is already underway, will be screening films of Irrfan, Rishi and Sushant.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange of IFFM, said, "Artistes live on through their legacy. These were some fine men who did some incredible movies that resonated with everyone. It was important for us to celebrate their memory. We handpicked some great films for our audience so that we relive a little bit of their lives with them. Their loss to the film industry is irrevocable but the magic of their movies will continue to entertain generations hereafter," reported HT.

While the festival will screen Irrfan's 'Song of Scorpion' and Rishi Kapoor's '102 Not Out', it has chosen Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' for the audience. Sushant starred alongside debutant Sara Ali Khan in Abhishek Kapoor's film and the film performed decently at the box office. Post that, the late 34-year-old actor was seen in critically acclaimed Sonchiriya and box office hit Chhichhore. However, his last two films released on OTT.

Irrfan's last film was Angrezi Medium which suffered an unfortunate fate at the box office as the nation-wide lockdown was announced just days after the film's release. Whereas, Rishi Kapoor's last film was The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi.

