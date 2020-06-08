Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium co star Radhika Madan recalls him in an emotional post; Writes ‘Teri laadki mai’

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan. The late actor played the role of a loving father to Radhika. Recently, Radhika remembered her co-star with an emotional still from the film.

It has been over a month to the demise of Irrfan Khan and his fans still cannot fathom it that the last appearance of him on screen that they will have to live with was Angrezi Medium. The late actor was seen as a loving father to Radhika Madan’s character in the film and his performance tugged the right strings of everyone’s hearts. On the news of his demise on April 29, 2020, the entire team of Angrezi Medium was left heartbroken and remembered him in their own ways. Recently, Radhika remembered her on-screen father from Angrezi Medium in an emotional post.

Taking to Instagram, Radhika shared an endearing and emotional still from Angrezi Medium in which Irrfan could be seen embracing her in his arms. The protective hug of a father with a smile on his face could be seen in the emotional still from the film. Recalling the moments spent with Irrfan on the film, Radhika shared the photo and missed the late actor. She even penned a caption by taking cues from a sweet song about father-daughter love from Angrezi Medium.

Radhika shared the photo with Irrfan and wrote, “Teri laadki mai,” with a heart emoticon. Seeing Radhika’s post, many actors from Bollywood commented on it and remembered Irrfan fondly. Even fans of the actor recalled him and missed him in the comments. Recently, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar also shared photos with Irrfan on his first month death anniversary and penned an emotional message to him. His son, Babil Khan also has been sharing endearing photos of the actors on social media which leave fans nostalgic and emotional.

Here’s Radhika Madan’s post for Irrfan Khan:

Meanwhile, while promoting Angrezi Medium, Radhika had shared her experience of working with Irrfan on the film in an interview with Pinkvilla. She mentioned that the actor was lively on the sets of the film, despite having battled a deadly disease. She even said that director Homi Adajania and Irrfan understood each other well. She said, “He (Irrfan) was involved in the process. He gave his 200 percent. He would do lines as many times as you want.” Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020, at a hospital in Mumbai. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Babil and Ayaan.

