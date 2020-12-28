Irrfan Khan’s last film The Song of Scorpions to release next year in theaters; Read complete deets

Irrfan Khan's fans will get to see the legendary star on the big screen one last time in 2021. His last film, The Song of Scorpions, is set to release in the theatres next year.

Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors of Indian Cinema of all times. It goes without saying that the late actor has left a void that's unlikely to be filled in the coming years. As his ardent fans and family members are still coming to terms with his unfortunate death, the audience will get to see the legendary actor on the big screen one last time in 2021. Irrfan’s last film titled The Song of Scorpions will release in theatres next year. His son Babil Khan announced the same on his social media handles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video, writing “One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions.” In a statement to DNA, Abhishek Pathak, the producer and the director at Panorama Spotlight spoke about the film and said it a special film. He was quoted saying, “The Song of Scorpions is a special story and it is truly an honour for us to present Irrfan Khan's final performance in it. We will be offering this film to the audiences as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema. The era of cinema in India and abroad has benefitted from his acting prowess and we're happy to have canvassed his swansong.”

Check out Babil Khan’s Instagram post below:

On a related note, The Song of Scorpions has been written and directed by Anup Singh, who also directed Irrfan’s post-partition drama Qissa. The film also stars Iranian actor Golshifteh and veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman. The movie was premiered at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in 2017. However, the film did not have a theatrical release yet and now, it is all set to release in 2021. The upcoming film will show Irrfan in the role of a camel trader. The movie will be released by Panorama Spotlight along with 70 MM Talkies.

