Irrfan Khan’s son Ayaan reminisces his childhood with the late actor as he shares a PHOTO of them riding bike

Irrfan Khan’s son, Ayaan Khan, shares a monochrome photo of the actor while riding a bike. Take a look

After a long battle with cancer, Irrfan Khan breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after he was admitted due to a conol infection. Soon after Irrfan’s death, after he fought a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour, Bollywood actors, political personalities and sportsperson took to social media to pen heartfelt notes for the actor and offer condolences to his family. From Amitabh Bachchan, , , , to , , and other actors, everyone remembered the actor for his extraordinary talent and called him a loss to Indian cinema.

Post his demise, wife Sutapa and family released an official statement expressing gratitude to his doctors and fans, saying that the actor’s death is not a loss, because now they will learn to implement the life lessons that he had taught them over the years. The note read, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know.”

And while yesterday, son Babil shared a throwback video of the actor gorging on pani puri, today, younger son shared a throwback photo of Irrfan Khan wherein Irrfan is seen riding a bike while his son sits in the front. Alongside the photo, Ayan wrote, “The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise….” On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Radhika Madan.

Check out Irrfan Khan's throwback photo with son Ayaan Khan here:

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares an UNSEEN video of the actor enjoying a plate of pani puris

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×