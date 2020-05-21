Irrfan Khan’s son Babil fondly RECALLS the time when his father met school kids at their farmhouse; See Pics

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared throwback photos of his late father from the time he spent at their farmhouse. He recalled how Irrfan would end up meeting little school kids as they came to see him. Check it out.

It has been a few weeks since the demise of actor Irrfan Khan and his family and fans are still recovering from the loss of the star. Post Irrfan’s demise, his son, Babil Khan has been sharing throwback photos of his late father on social media that remind fans of the happy times the actor spent with his family. Once again, Babil shared some throwback photos of the times that Irrfan spent at his farmhouse where he would meet and greet little school children.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared throwback photos of late Irrfan from their farmhouse. In the photos, Irrfan can be seen clad in casual attire with a cap and shades as he meets and greets little children from a neighborhood school. Babil fondly remembered how his late father Irrfan would meet the little children every time he would go to the farmhouse and spend time with them and the principal. Seeing Irrfan’s happy photos left everyone in awe of the actor and made everyone miss him a bit more.

Babil shared the photo and wrote, “I thought might as well.Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet.” Babil has been sharing throwback photos and videos of Irrfan since his demise that remind his fans of the happier times when the actor was with his family.

Check out Irrfan Khan’s throwback photos:

Irrfan Khan passed away for the heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, due to colon infection. The late actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2017, after which he sought treatment for it in London. Post recovery, Irrfan returned to India to shoot Angrezi Medium. However, his health deteriorated a day prior to his demise. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

