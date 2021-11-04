Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar remember the late actor on Diwali with a heartwarming post

As the nation is gearing up for Diwali celebrations tonight, the social media is inundated with wishes from all across the world. From celebs to commoners, everyone has taken to social media to express their excitement for this festival of light. Amid this, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan left the late actor’s massive fan following emotional with his recent Instagram post as he shared a heartwarming post on the occasion of Diwali as he remembered the Qarib Qarib Singlle actor.

Babil, who is often seen sharing beautiful throwback pics of Irrfan, shared a pic of himself with his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Interesting they were seen posting with a monochromatic picture of the late actor. While the first pic featured the mother and son duo posing happily for the camera, the second pic appeared to be a candid one. Babil captioned the image as, “Happy Diwali” with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Sutapa Sikdar also took to social networking site Twitter and gave a glimpse of Diwali decorations at her residence. She captioned the post as, “Festival of light is here to erase your pain wishing the brightest soul reawakening to the universe from irrfansutapababilayaan”. 

Earlier, Babil had treated with a gem photo of the late actor with his wife Sutapa Sikdar. In the photo, Irrfan and his wife Sutapa are seen engrossed in some serious talks. His wife is looking at the mobile while the late actor stares at his wife. To note, Irrfan had breathed his last on April 29 last year after a long battle with cancer.

