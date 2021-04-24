Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan deeply saddened by the demise of Amit Mistry; Says cried while watching him act

Irrfan Khan’s son and upcoming Bollywood actor Babil Khan shared a post on Instagram mentioning that he is deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Late actor Amit Mistry.

It’s been nearly a year since maestro Irrfan Khan went for his heavenly abode. The fans are still reeling from the loss and so is his son Babil Khan. Babil recently cried up on an award stage where he was collecting the award on the behalf of Irrfan. Babil constantly shares memorabilia from Irrfan’s life to his fans, the inside images of the life of great actor Irrfan that were never out in the public domain. Recently Babil shared a sad note on the demise of Amit Mistry, where he was deepened by the suddenness of the news.

Amit Mistry passed away on 23 April due to cardiac arrest and the news shocked the world of Bollywood and the Television industry. Babil’s post on Instagram was heartwrenching, to say the least. He mentioned that he never knew Amit Mistry personally, but his demise’s news is hurting him very deeply. Babil further wrote in the caption, “The only time I cried in Bandish Bandits was when Amit Mistry had to part with his Devlin. Prayers for his soul. Rest in peace.” Babil mentioned his sadness on the demise in so many words while sharing Amit’s image from Bandish Bandits.

Babil will be making his Bollywood debut with Qala opposite Tripti Dimri, a Clean Slate Filmz produced by . The film was being shot in Kashmir and Babil will be seen playing one of the lead roles. A few days ago, Babil shared a picture on his Instagram where he had a little over 5 scripts lying in front of him as he sounded very excited about signing all of them but also mentioned that this much work can not be sustained.

