Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan drops a happy picture of his father & it will melt your heart

Irrfan Khan may not be with us here today but his memories and his legacy will always be alive. His son Babil Khan makes sure to keep treating Irrfan’s fans with pictures of him. He often posts unseen pictures of the late actor just so that his fans can have a look at him. Well, today yet again the star kid dropped a happy picture of the late actor and we bet this will melt all your heart.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil Khan shared a throwback picture of Irrfan Khan. Irrfan can be laughing in the picture and we are sure that it must be such a good feeling for the fans to see the late actor’s smile. Irrfan can be seen wearing a red kurta shirt that he paired with a grey jacket. He is standing beside his wife Sutapa and both can be seen smiling. Sharing this picture Babil wrote, “Dropping his joy here for his fans because it has been a while.”

Take a look:

The moment Babil Khan posted this picture, fans could not contain their happiness and they took to the comments section to shower love. One fan wrote, “legend never die”. Another fan wrote, “this made my day’. Some shared heart emojis.

Babil is all prepped to make his acting debut Qala alongside Tripti Dimri which is produced by actor and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz.

Recently Babil took to his Instagram to post a picture of his late father hugging Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote a long emotional note along with it and in the end expressed his desire to work with Big B some day.

