  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has an epic reply to a fan who asks him not to join ‘toxic’ Bollywood

Late actor Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Kareena KapoorKhan and Radhika Madan
18219 reads Mumbai
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has an epic reply to a fan who asks him not to join ‘toxic’ BollywoodIrrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has an epic reply to a fan who asks him not to join ‘toxic’ Bollywood
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since Irrfan Khan’s demise, his son Babil Khan has been treating the late actor’s fans to his unseen and rare photos. From sharing anecdotes about how his late father and Piku actor used to love writing notes on the wall to sharing unseen family photos, Babil has been going down memory lane to relive memories of his father with his Instafam and today, when Babil posted a solo photo on Instagram, expressing his desire to ‘skip’ 2020.

Soon after, a fan dropped a comment asking him to never join Bollywood as the user wrote, “Please don’t join Bollywood, it is so toxic, you deserve to be in Hollywood”.Well, we are sure the comment comes in the wake of the outsider versus insider debate and nepotism debate that has plagued Bollywood ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, Babil replied to the user as he wrote, “Bollywood is changing, I hope to make you proud of Indian cinema one day”.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan passed away after he his long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and his swan song Angrezi Medium witnessed an OTT release due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While Babil is the elder of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's two sons, his younger son is Ayan.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Did you know late actor Irrfan Khan loved writing notes on the walls? Son Babil shares throwback photos

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement