Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has an epic reply to a fan who asks him not to join ‘toxic’ Bollywood

Late actor Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Kareena KapoorKhan and Radhika Madan

Ever since Irrfan Khan’s demise, his son Babil Khan has been treating the late actor’s fans to his unseen and rare photos. From sharing anecdotes about how his late father and Piku actor used to love writing notes on the wall to sharing unseen family photos, Babil has been going down memory lane to relive memories of his father with his Instafam and today, when Babil posted a solo photo on Instagram, expressing his desire to ‘skip’ 2020.

Soon after, a fan dropped a comment asking him to never join Bollywood as the user wrote, “Please don’t join Bollywood, it is so toxic, you deserve to be in Hollywood”.Well, we are sure the comment comes in the wake of the outsider versus insider debate and nepotism debate that has plagued Bollywood ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, Babil replied to the user as he wrote, “Bollywood is changing, I hope to make you proud of Indian cinema one day”.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan passed away after he his long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and his swan song Angrezi Medium witnessed an OTT release due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While Babil is the elder of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's two sons, his younger son is Ayan.

