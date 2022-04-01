Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan on nepotism: If I can’t use my privilege & justify it, it’d be a waste

Nepotism in Bollywood has always been a hot topic of discussion which has left the nation brimming with opinion. Over the years, a lot has been said about nepotism prevailing in the industry, and today, this hot topic has once again made the headlines as yet another star kid is set to make his acting debut soon. We are talking about Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil Khan, who is foraying into acting with Anvita Dutt’s Qala with Triptii Dimri in the lead.

During his recent interview with GQ, Babil admitted that nepotism in Bollywood is real and that he got the role in Qala because of his lineage to some extent. Babil also stated that he is grateful for all the opportunities coming his way which wouldn’t have been there without the privilege and that he would have been a rank outsider. “Pressure in itself is a privilege. The expectations from me are markers of my privilege. Either you can beat yourself up and feel guilty about it or accept it with humility and harness it into your work. I’ve ­chosen the latter. I’m grateful for the opportunities that I know others won’t get as easily as I have. If I can’t use my privilege and justify it through my craft, it’d be such a waste,” the young actor emphasised.

During the interview, Babil also emphasised that he understands the fact that he will always be compared with his father Irrfan. In fact, the young actor also recalled how his father had reacted to his acting ambitions by quoting Irrfan’s words, “You’re screwed. I’m really good at what I do. You’ll have to be very, very good at this.”

Well, given the work Irrfan has left, it will be interesting to see if Babil will be able to take the legacy forward.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil takes late actor’s ‘seat’ in the most heartwarming way; See PIC