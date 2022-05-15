Irrfan was perfect picture of Lord Shiva: Sutapa Sikdar recalls actor’s feelings on son Babil Khan’s birth

Irrfan Khan ’s elder son Babil Khan just turned a year older today, on the 15th of May. The legendary actor might not be here with us today, but his family, fans and well-wishers always keep him in their memories. And on this special day, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her social media space, and shared a slew of precious, unseen pictures of the father and son. In the photos, a young Irrfan can be seen with his son Babil in the different stages of his childhood.

A few moments back, Sutapa took to Instagram and shared several pictures featuring Irrfan Khan with a young Babil. In one photo the Piku actor is seen holding his son in his arms, while in another, the father and son duo are seen napping together. Sharing the pictures on the ‘gram, Sutapa penned down a sweet note, expressing her love on Babil’s 24th birthday.

The note started, “Let me confess on your 24th , the dichotomy of thunderstorms and azaan during your birth, which I later understood was just like your temperament, has made parenting very challenging (to put it mildly) but the beauty is when you wish to pour from the sky like rain drops that wash us off our ill wills. The fragrance after, that saundhi mitti ki khusbu you bring to our life is irreplaceable !! Thank you ! You are stubbornly decisive, my resistance towards your career choices blew away like a dry leaf in a thunderstorm. But in this phase of our relationship, I have completely accepted you.”

Sutapa remembered Irrfan’s smile as she further wrote, “The smile on Irrfan’s face when he first saw you couldn’t be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself. It’s etched on my mind.. the curtains of the hospital room were dancing as if the nurses had descended as angels, celebrating with him at the peak of mount Everest, but his celebration was still, the expression; the laughter, the joy, the tears cascaded out of him without the need for movement, as everything around him flowed. In that moment, Irrfan was a perfect picture of Lord Shiva.”