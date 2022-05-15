Irrfan was perfect picture of Lord Shiva: Sutapa Sikdar recalls actor’s feelings on son Babil Khan’s birth
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan will be soon making his Bollywood debut with Qala opposite Tripti Dimri.
A few moments back, Sutapa took to Instagram and shared several pictures featuring Irrfan Khan with a young Babil. In one photo the Piku actor is seen holding his son in his arms, while in another, the father and son duo are seen napping together. Sharing the pictures on the ‘gram, Sutapa penned down a sweet note, expressing her love on Babil’s 24th birthday.
The note started, “Let me confess on your 24th , the dichotomy of thunderstorms and azaan during your birth, which I later understood was just like your temperament, has made parenting very challenging (to put it mildly) but the beauty is when you wish to pour from the sky like rain drops that wash us off our ill wills. The fragrance after, that saundhi mitti ki khusbu you bring to our life is irreplaceable !! Thank you ! You are stubbornly decisive, my resistance towards your career choices blew away like a dry leaf in a thunderstorm. But in this phase of our relationship, I have completely accepted you.”
Sutapa remembered Irrfan’s smile as she further wrote, “The smile on Irrfan’s face when he first saw you couldn’t be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself. It’s etched on my mind.. the curtains of the hospital room were dancing as if the nurses had descended as angels, celebrating with him at the peak of mount Everest, but his celebration was still, the expression; the laughter, the joy, the tears cascaded out of him without the need for movement, as everything around him flowed. In that moment, Irrfan was a perfect picture of Lord Shiva.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut in Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt’s Qala. He will be sharing screen space with Tripti Dimri. He also has Shiv Rawail’s The Railway Men alongside R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu.
