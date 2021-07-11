Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s reply to a fan asking him about his religion will win your heart

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to his Instagram story to reveal that he has read Bhagvad Gita, Quran, Bible and is now in the middle of reading Guru Granth Sahib.

Ever since actor Irrfan Khan passed away, all eyes are on his son Babil Khan. Fans are closely observing each move of the star kid and have been passing judgement without fail. Even the young aspiring actor makes sure to respond to every comment, be it a hate comment or an appreciation post. He also makes sure to keep the legacy of his late father alive.

Well, recently, Babil took to his Instagram and replied to a fan who asked him about his religion. Well, this is not the first time when Babil has taken a fan comment so seriously that he felt the need to post it on his Instagram story and give a befitting reply. Recently, a social media user was a little too interested in his religion. The user simply went on to ask him if he is a Muslim? The star kid did not lose his cool or get irked by his question and instead, simply replied by saying, “I am Babil”.

Babil Khan took to his Instagram story and shared the screenshot of his conversation with the user. Along with the screenshot of his reply, Babil stated that he has read Bhagavad Gita, Quran, Bible and is in the middle of reading Guru Granth Sahib.

Babil further added, “I am for all. How we help each other evolve is the basis of all religions.” This is not the first time where Babil shared his views and thoughts on social media. He even addresses the trolls who even try to criticize him.

We must say that he has got immense patience, just like his father. We are sure that hardly anyone must have seen Irrfan Khan getting angry at people who are trolling at his trolls. It is a rare quality to possess, and we are glad that his son Babil Khan has that.

What do you think of Babil’s reply? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan to Shah Rukh Khan, 5 PHOTOS that went viral this week

Share your comment ×