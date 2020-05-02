Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shares throwback pictures of his father from NSD days & they are priceless

Days after Irrfan breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai, his son Babil shared throwback pictures of the legendary actor from his NSD days.

Irrfan’s untimely death has left his fans in a great shock. The actor, who was battling neuroendocrine tumour, breathed his last on April 29 due to colon infection and is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan. Irrfan’s unfortunate demise has left a void which cannot be filled. And while each of us is missing the legendary star, his son Babil has been sharing beautiful throwback pictures of Irrfan which will bring a tear to your eyes.

We all know Irrfan was a National School of Drama (NSD) pass out. And now his son Babil has taken us down the memory lane as he shared throwback pictures of the Paan Singh Tomar star from his NSD days. In the rare black-and-white pictures, Irrfan appeared to be a lanky boy with curly hair performing on the stage. One could witness his dedication as he performed on the sets and it was evident that he didn’t mind walking an extra mile for his passion for acting. Babil captioned the picture as “NSD”. While the pictures left us shedding tears, fans were seen expressing gratitude towards Babil for keeping them connected with Irrfan through his pics.

Take a look at Irrfan’s unseen pics from his NSD days:

Earlier, Babil has also shared a video of the Qarib Qarib Singlle star wherein he was seen enjoying golgappa. Talking about the work front, Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi etc.

