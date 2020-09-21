Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens a note to back Anurag Kashyap in sexual misconduct accusations by Payal Ghosh

Babil has backed the filmmaker cum producer amid the sexual misconduct accusations with some very powerful words in an Instagram post.

The latest Instagram post by Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has some very powerful words in Anurag Kashyap's defense. Babil has backed the filmmaker cum producer amid the sexual misconduct accusations by Payal Ghosh. As per previous news reports, Payal Ghosh has accused the director producer of sexual misconduct. Now, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared an Instagram post to back Anurag Kashyap. Babil wrote in his post, "Chin up, Anurag sir. I know you all are gonna hate me for this but I’ve got to stand up when something feels wrong.

What if the girl is right? Well then, it would break my heart to see that someone who I consider a great man was just a false conception, I am hanging on to my judgement, I will take responsibility if I’m wrong." Furthermore, Babil in his post also states that the filmmaker has been very vocal for 'equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry' and how baseless accusations will only further weaken the strength of a powerful movement. Irrfan Khan’s son Babil also adds in his post that a crucial movement like the #MeToo is being misused to spoil a person's name, who has only worked for equality in a patriarchal industry. He also states how it has become very easy to create the truth and not its manifestation.

Check out the post

Babil also stated that he hopes that the society evolves. Also, Babil mentions that 'metastasis of baseless accusations through the #metoo movement' will lower the credibility and the women who actually need the support will be left out, which would be very painful in nature.

