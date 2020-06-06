Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says dad had connection with rain that ‘only the desert could show’ & drops an old pic

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared a throwback photo of his late father and remembered the connection that he had with rains. The photo of Irrfan was from a trip to the desert.

It has been a while to the demise of the talented actor Irrfan Khan and fans are still not over the grief. However, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan keep remembering him fondly with endearing posts. Recently, once again, Irrfan’s son Babil shared a fond memory about his father that not many people know about him. Babil revealed with a post that Irrfan was extremely fond of the rain and remembered what the showers did to his dad with a throwback photo of him.

In the photo, Irrfan can be seen sitting in the desert in front of a camel. The late actor seemed to be in deep thought in the frame as he soaked in the moment. Babil shared the photo of the late actor and revealed that Irrfan used to try to explain to him about his connection with the rain but his words limited him to fully make him understand. Remembering Irrfan’s fondness for rain showers, Babil shared the photo and reminded fans of the terrific personality of the late star.

Babil wrote, “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him.”

Here is Irrfan Khan’s son’s post for his late dad:

The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai due to deteriorating health. His mother had passed away just a few days before his own demise. Irrfan’s demise shocked Bollywood and even Hollywood stars could not control their grief. Many remembered Irrfan and recently, his wife Sutapa Sikdar also shared a post remembering him on his first month death anniversary. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal.



