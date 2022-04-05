Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says late actor ‘would be nothing’ without mother Sutapa Sikdar’s sacrifices

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan recently opened up about his mother Sutapa Sikdar’s sacrifices for the late actor’s career. Irrfan’s unfortunate and tragic demise in April 2020 has left a void in the world of cinema. His loved ones, innumerable fans and well-wishers miss him dearly. Babil often takes to his social media to share memories of his beloved father. And now, in his first interview with a leading magazine, the new age star kid not only talked about his father’s legacy, but also opened up about his mother’s sacrifices and contributions in Irrfan’s legendary career.

In a candid chat with GQ, Babil shared that his mother Sutapa does not get enough credit for her sacrifices and that his Baba was the man he was, only because of his mother. “She -sacrificed her career to raise us and make sure Baba’s work continued uninterrupted. And let me tell you, she’s a very ambitious woman. It takes a lot to put your ambitions aside for your partner, for your children. It must’ve killed her to do it and yet she did. Baba was Baba because Mumma was Mumma. He’d be nothing without her. And I don’t think she gets enough ¬credit. Not even from Baba. It was only after his sickness that he acknowledged the scale of her contribution towards his success,” said Babil.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut in Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt’s Qala. He will be sharing screen space with Tripti Dimri. He also has Shiv Rawail’s The Railway Men alongside R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu.

