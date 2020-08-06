  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares his dad’s memories from Madh Island home: This is where he did most of his work

Irrfan’s son Babil Khan has been remembering his late father through his social media posts. With his recent posts, Babil shared a glimpse of the room and house by the beach where his father spent most of his time. With it, he shared some beautiful memories of his films like Billu, Paan Singh Tomar and more.
Mumbai
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares his dad’s memories from Madh Island home: This is where he did most of his workIrrfan Khan’s son Babil shares his dad’s memories from Madh Island home: This is where he did most of his work
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Irrfan passed away this year in April and left a void in the industry that his fans feel is hard to fill. Post his demise, his son, Babil Khan has been remembering him with his social media posts. From sharing memories related to his work to his craft, Babil often pens his heart out when it comes to his late father. Once again, in a series of posts, Babil recalled fondly the memories that Irrfan made in their house in Madh Island, by the beach. 

Taking to Instagram, Babil gave fans a glimpse of Irrfan’s room in their house by the beach where the late actor used to do his thinking and prep for a role. Along with it, he even gave out the secret that Irrfan implemented to perform. Further, he even shared the posters of his films that were decked up on the walls of his late father’s room. The posters included Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Billu and more. In another photo, Babil showed fans the corner where his father sat and thought. 

Irrfan’s son wrote, “This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child. At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get.”

Take a look at Irrfan’s son Babil Khan’s posts:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child. At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get.

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Memories at that house by the beach. Part II.

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Memories at that house by the beach, Part I

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

Recently, Babil also reacted to the cancellation of Eid chutti and spoke how he just wants everyone to live happily with each other and that he does not want his religion to define him. Post Irrfan’s demise, Babil often shares old anecdotes about him on social media and fans love every bit of it. With his recent post, once again, he left Irrfan’s fans emotional and nostalgic. 

Also Read|Irrfan’s son Babil Khan REVEALS the most important thing his father taught him as a student of cinema

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement