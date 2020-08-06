Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares his dad’s memories from Madh Island home: This is where he did most of his work

Irrfan’s son Babil Khan has been remembering his late father through his social media posts. With his recent posts, Babil shared a glimpse of the room and house by the beach where his father spent most of his time. With it, he shared some beautiful memories of his films like Billu, Paan Singh Tomar and more.

Actor Irrfan passed away this year in April and left a void in the industry that his fans feel is hard to fill. Post his demise, his son, Babil Khan has been remembering him with his social media posts. From sharing memories related to his work to his craft, Babil often pens his heart out when it comes to his late father. Once again, in a series of posts, Babil recalled fondly the memories that Irrfan made in their house in Madh Island, by the beach.

Taking to Instagram, Babil gave fans a glimpse of Irrfan’s room in their house by the beach where the late actor used to do his thinking and prep for a role. Along with it, he even gave out the secret that Irrfan implemented to perform. Further, he even shared the posters of his films that were decked up on the walls of his late father’s room. The posters included Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Billu and more. In another photo, Babil showed fans the corner where his father sat and thought.

Irrfan’s son wrote, “This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child. At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get.”

Take a look at Irrfan’s son Babil Khan’s posts:

Recently, Babil also reacted to the cancellation of Eid chutti and spoke how he just wants everyone to live happily with each other and that he does not want his religion to define him. Post Irrfan’s demise, Babil often shares old anecdotes about him on social media and fans love every bit of it. With his recent post, once again, he left Irrfan’s fans emotional and nostalgic.

