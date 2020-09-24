  1. Home
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares a THROWBACK picture of the actor; Says 'hate realising you're gone'

Babil Khan wrote in his Instagram post, "I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’)."
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared a wonderful throwback photo of his father and actor Irrfan Khan on his social media handle. Babil Khan wrote in his Instagram post, "I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’)." Previously, Babil Khan also shared a picture alongside his mother Sutapa Sikdar. 

In that Instagram post Babil wrote, "You told me to take care of her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did.” He then wrote about Sutapa, “Mamma. That light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan." The pictures see Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar giving an emotional hug to son Babil at the Mumbai airport. As per the news reports, this particular picture of Babil with his mother Sutapa Sikdar was taken when he was travelling to London from Mumbai, last week. 

Check out the photo

The late actor Irrfan Khan had a massive fan following and till today the late actor's fans miss him dearly and post pictures of him on social media. Furthermore, news reports also state that  Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a post on her social media handle, wherein she wrote, "You have seen them grow and then they go. ‘Travel and tell no one, live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things.’ #kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove.”

