Irrfan Khan’s son Babil takes late actor’s ‘seat’ in the most heartwarming way; See PIC

With his tragic demise in 2020, Irrfan Khan left a void in the world that can never be filled. The legendary actor, his enigmatic eyes, and his unparalleled brilliance in the world of cinema are missed every day. But, to miss, does not equal to stop celebrating and fondly remembering the person we love. And in this regard, Irrfan’s loved ones, wife Sutapa Sikdar, and son Babil Khan lead by example every now and then. Both Babil and Sutapa often take to social media and share rare and unseen throwback pictures of the late actor. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Babil yet again took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture featuring his father.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Babil shared a collage with two pictures. The first photograph features Irrfan, seated in the car’s passenger seat. The second snapshot showcases Babil seated in the same seat of the same car. The collage looks truly beautiful as we see Babil take his father’s ‘seat’ in the most sweet and poetic manner. Sharing the picture, Babil captioned it, “4 years apart, in the same car.”

Take a look at Babil Khan’s photo featuring dad Irrfan:

Yesterday too, Babil took to his Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture of Irrfan and Sutapa. In the picture, we can see the late actor posing for the camera and smiling for the picture as he held Sutapa with one hand. Sutapa too held Irrfan and hugged him. Sharing this pic, Babil wrote, “Aap humein bhula nahi payenge, satayenge zaroor aapko.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is all set to make his debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. The film will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz. He will also be seen in ‘The Railway Men’, a web-series made by Yash Raj Films' division YRF Entertainment. The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984. This web series will also star R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu with Babil Khan.

