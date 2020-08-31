Irrfan Khan’s son Babil walks down memory lane as he shares photos with his ‘baba and homies’

Late actor Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan.

Although Irrfan Khan is no longer with us as he passed away after succumbing to cancer, however, his son Babli Khan often shares unseen and rare photos of his late father and today, Babil Khan took to social media to share a picture with his father and his ‘homies’. Sharing the throwback picture, he wrote, ''Reminiscing, Baba and homies.'' As soon as he shared the unseen photo, fans of the late actor left comments reminiscing the actor.

Also, a few days back, when Sanjay Dutt was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer, Babil Khan took to Instagram to pen a long note for Sanjay Dutt wherein while one, he asked media and fans to stop speculating, two, he also revealed that Sanjay Dutt was the first one to offer help to his father when he was diagnosed with cancer. Alongside a monochrome photo of Irrfan and Sanjay Dutt, Babil wrote, “Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed and after Baba passed. Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support."

For all those who don’t know, Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and after undergoing treatment in London for over a year, the Piku actor passed away in Mumbai on April 29, 2020. While Babil is the elder of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's two sons, his younger brother is Ayan.

