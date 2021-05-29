Irrfan Khan’s ‘The Warrior’ director Asif Kapadia and Amit Kumar open up on the late actor: We miss him

Asif Kapadia who directed Irrfan Khan in The Warrior speaks about coming to terms with the passing of such great talent. Director Amit Kumar also talks about his equation with Irrfan. Read further to know more.

Asif Kapadia directed Irrfan in the 2001 Hollywood film ‘The Warrior’. The film is about a warrior who goes through a spiritual transformation and Irrfan’s critically acclaimed performance introduced the western cinema industry to his talent. In a recent interview with Zoom, Asif Kapadia was joined by the ‘Monsoon Shootout’ director Amit Kumar, as they spoke about their friendship with the late actor and how have they come to terms with the loss. Asif mentioned that the relationship of the trio including Irrfan and Amit is a “very strong triangle that kind of formed us”.

Asif further mentioned that the last time he was in Mumbai, he went to meet Irrfan with Amit. He said, “We have not come to terms with it. It's also strange because I haven't been able to travel really since all of this happened last year.” Asif said, “We must not forget Irrfan” as he is not only a great actor but a wonderful spiritual being. Amit further spoke on Irrfan and said, “For me, he was such a warm person. It's interesting that Asif used the word spiritual to describe Irrfan because there was a certain kind of aura around him. There was more than just his physical being, you felt that there's something very special in him.”

Amit mentioned that he spent two to three months with Asif traveling around the country for the pre-production of ‘The Warrior’ and while traveling the idea for the short film ‘Bypass’ came to his head, which later starred Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Irrfan Khan’s last film remains to be ‘Angrezi Medium’.

