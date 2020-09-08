Irrfan Khan’s wife REVEALS she’s indebted to Homi Adajania forever; Angrezi Medium helmer pens emotional note

Irrfan Khan passed away after a long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and his swan song Angrezi Medium witnessed an OTT release.

Back in 2018, Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine cancer and for the same, the late actor shifted to London for few months to undergo treatment. Post the treatment, Irrfan returned to India and soon after, started shooting for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Now as we speak, Irrfan Khan is no longer with us as he passed away on April 29, 2020, and while the family and fans continue to miss the actor, Sutapa, in an interview, reflected back upon the time when Irrfan decided to shoot a film after recovering from cancer.

Talking about resuming shooting, while Sutapa revealed that she wasn’t sure but since the doctors were of the opinion that work will elevate his mood, Sutapa gave in and in retrospect, she is glad that she did. “I wasn’t sure. I wanted him to fully recover. We were extremely hopeful at that time but there was a big conflict. His cancer was hardly there, even the doctor’s had given him full permission to resume. The doctors in India and abroad as well said, 'Work will elevate his moods, his worthiness'. So I gave in and at the end I am glad I did. Cancer is a deadly disease and nothing is sure. So why deprive anyone of small happiness?,” shared Irrfan’s wife.

Now, reminiscing the days when Sutapa accompanied her husband and later actor Irrfan Khan to the sets of the film in Udaipur and London, she said that for the first time, she had accompanied Irrfan for a films’ shoot and she was with him in day shoots and night shoots, both and she revealed that she used to behave like a mother, and checked with him on his food and other things. Also, during the interview, Sutapa revealed that Irrfan, Homi and the entire case had an amazing time shooting for the film. “But boy, did we have fun! He laughed with Homi everyday! What could be more beautiful than laughing at your own disease? For that, I shall remain indebted to Homi Adajania and Dinesh Vijjan forever. I would still feel the laughter ringing on those locations if I ever visit those, again,” shared Sutapa. Soon after, Homi Adajania, on reading Sutapas’s interview, shared the clipping of the interview on his Instagram and expressed a sense of fulfilment and gratitude towards Sutapa for her kind words as he wrote, “It was never about making a movie. And after I read this interview with @irrfan ‘s wife, Sutapa, I realised that I have done my job. I have more love in this memory than I know how to say... Now let’s get back to filling more places with laughter #angrezimedium #dineshvijan @maddockfilms @babil.i.k…” For the unversed, Irrfan Khan passed away after his long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and his swan song Angrezi Medium witnessed an OTT release due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

