Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa recalls ‘special soul’ Sushant Singh Rajput: I’m so sorry you were in so much pain

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan had shared a photo of the late actor and expressed shock over it. His mom and wife of late Irrfan commented on it a day back and remembered Sushant as a ‘special soul.’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left everyone in a state of shock and grief. Reportedly, Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it was alleged that the actor was suffering from depression for the past 6 months. This year, Bollywood lost many great artists including Irrfan Khan who left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. Post Sushant’s demise, Irrfan’s son Babil Khan had shared a photo of the actor and remembered him. Now, late Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar reacted to her son’s post about Sushant and remembered him to be a ‘special boy.’

Taking to the comments section of Babil Khan’s post, Sutapa expressed that one would never get to know as to why Sushant took a drastic step of ending his life. She mentioned that one can only think of the loss of a person who had many talents. Elaborating further, late Irrfan’s wife mentioned Sushant’s love for organic farming, astronomy, poetry, acting and more. She also shared that Sushant will always be in her heart as she remembered the late Kedarnath actor in her comment.

Irrfan’s wife wrote, “Human Mind is not something one can decifer in social media...why why we will never know.. The least we can do is not judge a vulnerable fragile sensitive person.. We can dwell on our loss because one doesn't come across often a youngster in Bollywood who reads quantum physics, Poetry supports organic farming sends kids to NASA is deep in astronomy.does charity And yoga and spritualism ..special soul special boy.. I am so sorry you were in so much pain. May you reach for stars look closely at them while you are there. You will always have a special place in my heart since your first interview sushant.”

Here is Irrfan Khan’s son’s post for Sushant and Sutapa Sikdar’s comment:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s ashes were immersed in the Ganges today by his family. The actor’s funeral took place on June 15, 2020, on Monday. Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, , Varun Sharma, Dinesh Vijan, Mukesh Chhabra and others were present to pay their final respects to the actor. Sushant’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock and fans continue to pay their heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

