Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa remembers him on 4 years of Qarib Qarib Singlle: ‘Some journeys abruptly stop’

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembered him as the late actor’s 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle completed four years. For the unversed, the romantic drama marked the Bollywood debut of South Indian actor Parvathy. The Tanuja Chandra directorial received mostly positive reviews from both audiences as well as critics.

Remembering Irrfan, Sutapa said that ‘some journeys abruptly stop’. Sutapa shared a Facebook memory from 2017 where Irrfan had shared the critics’ reaction to his film Qarib Qarib Singlle. Along with it, she wrote, “When the sleep disorder still continues even after one and a half year. And FB opens the flood gate of memory a new one each day and sahir saab says ‘tum hote toh yeh hota” as irrfan really wanted to recite this poetry once somewhere.”

Irrfan’s wife added, “Bacchansaab’s iconic voice had travelled many a times in student days and irrfan used to marvel at it but twenty five years later sahir Saab took the lead in Fandom over Bacchan Saab and irrfan in those late night conversations would say yaar Muzhe bolna tha yeh..ekbaar …” but some journey’s abruptly stop and leave you #qareebqareebsingle. Kuch log itne qareeb hote hain Ki unke bina bhi Woh zindagi mein qareeb hi rehte hain#irrfan.”