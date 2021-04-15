Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa shares Babil Khan's emotional PIC from a show as she calls him ‘Kadak Launda’

Sutapa Sikdar has shared a photo of her son Babil Khan crying while remembering her father Irrfan Khan at an award show. She also penned an emotional poem praising him.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan could not hold back his tears after he collected an award on behalf of his father. For the unversed, Irrfan was posthumously honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Lifetime Achievement Award for his last release 'Angrezi Medium' at Filmfare Awards 2021. Babil was all teary-eyed remembering his father at the event. Capturing the emotional moment of her son, Sutapa Sikdar has shared a heartwarming poem dedicating to her son where she said that her son’s bravery lies in his tears.

Sutapa took to her Facebook handle to share a photo of Babil from the event alongside the poem that she penned in Hindi. In the poem, she mentioned that her son is a 'strong man' who doesn't shy away from showing his emotions. She also called him a 'kadak launda.' Sutapa also shared that Babil often hugs her and tells her to live her dreams and follow her passions.

Sutapa also revealed that Babil cries all night remembering his late father and in the morning when she finds him with swollen eyes, he does not put up a facade of machismo and lie that he did not sleep well. Instead, he openly admits that he has cried all night.

Meanwhile, following his father’s footsteps, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with produced Netflix Original film Qala. The film also stars Tripti Dimri in the lead role. Babil announced the same in an Instagram post and wrote, “I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart.”

