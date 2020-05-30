Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar revisits old pics of the actor a month after his demise: Till we meet again

It has been a month since the demise of Irrfan Khan and recently, his wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to remember the late actor with throwback photos and a note.

Prolific Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020, and left for his heavenly abode in Mumbai. Since then, fans of the star have been trying to cope with the loss of the talented actor. A month after Irrfan’s demise, his wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to remember her late husband and the renowned actor with throwback photos. Irrfan’s son, Babil had been sharing old photos and videos of his late father on social media and fans of the actor kept missing him.

Now, Sutapa took to Facebook and penned a note for the late actor, a month after his demise in Mumbai. She quoted the renowned poet Rumi and shared two old photos of Irrfan. In one of the photos, Irrfan is seen lying on the grass as he looks pensively at something. In another picture, Sutapa can be seen embracing the late actor in her arms as they both posed for a selfie. The throwback photos remind fans of how close he was with his family.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Angrezi Medium wasn't the last film Irrfan Khan shot for; he filmed three days of Sapna Didi too

Sutapa wrote, “''Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about."It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again.”

Here’s Sutapa Sikdar’s note for late Irrfan Khan:

Irrfan’s demise came as a shock to the entire film fraternity. Not just the Bollywood stars, Hollywood stars too were left in a state of grief over the demise of the renowned actor. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour back in the days. For its treatment, Irrfan went to London. He returned to India and shot for Angrezi Medium in 2019. As per latest reports, Irrfan also shot for Sapna Didi that also starred for 3 days, before his health deteriorated. The actor bid adieu to the world on April 29, 2020, ending his battle with the disease.

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×