Irrfan Khan starrer yet unreleased film ‘Dubai Return’ to have its premiere in Bandra Film Festival

Irrfan Khan starred in the Aditya Bhattacharya film called Dubai Return, which was made in 2005. Due to several reasons, the film never got a theatrical or a digital release. The film was screened at IFFI (International Film Festival of India) in 2005 but could not attain a release. Reportedly Dubai Return is a comedy feature written by Vinay Chaudhary. According to a report in the Times of India, the film will now be screened at the 2021 virtual Bandra Film Festival. Irrfan plays the role of a small gangster Aftaab Angrez in the film. Another film by Aditya Bhattacharya called ‘Raakh’ which stars his longtime friend will also be screened at Bandra Film Fest.

Pooja Kohli, artistic director at BFF spoke about screening Dubai Return and said, “Aseem and I have been partners in crime since our days together at the 2006 New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). A few days ago, we talked about our favorite films from years past that we should showcase and he mentioned some fantastic titles, including Aditya's Dubai Return, starring the irreplaceable Irrfan. I am thrilled that he is coming on board as an advisory board member of the Bandra Film Festival, so we can continue to bring the best of cinema to everyone."

The Bandra Film Festival comes out a collaboration between Film Karavan and YouTube. The platform was launched in February as Abhay Deol and Aseem Chhabra joined its advisory board. Irrfan Khan’s last released film remains to be ‘Angrezi Medium’, where he starred alongside Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, and Kiku Sharda amongst others. The comedy venture was directed by Homi Adajania.

