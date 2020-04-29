X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Irrfan Khan Death: Taapsee Pannu, Shoojit Sircar, Ali Fazal & more are heartbroken over the actor's demise

Irrfan Khan Death News: Irrfan Khan has sadly passed away at the age of 53 as confirmed by his spokesperson. The Angrezi Medium star was admitted to Kokillaben Hospital in Mumbai recently due to a colon infection. Celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Shoojit Sircar and Ali Fazal offered their heartbreaking condolences on Twitter.
21575 reads Mumbai Updated: April 29, 2020 12:29 pm
Taapsee Pannu, Shoojit Sircar, Ali Fazal and more offered their heartbreaking condolences on Irrfan Khan's death on Twitter.Taapsee Pannu, Shoojit Sircar, Ali Fazal and more offered their heartbreaking condolences on Irrfan Khan's death on Twitter.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In some heartbreaking news to shock the Bollywood world, it was recently confirmed that acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan is no more. At the age of 53, the talented actor breathed his last in Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, owing to a colon infection. Irrfan's official spokesperson shared, ""I trust, I have surrendered"; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen."

"It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him."After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it,” the statement continued.

Here's how celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Shoojit Sircar and Ali Fazal reacted to the heartbreaking news of Irrfan Khan's death:

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan passes away: Fans express disbelief and grief over the Angrezi Medium star’s sudden demise

Rest in peace, Mr. Khan.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement