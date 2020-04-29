Irrfan Khan Death: Taapsee Pannu, Shoojit Sircar, Ali Fazal & more are heartbroken over the actor's demise

Irrfan Khan Death News: Irrfan Khan has sadly passed away at the age of 53 as confirmed by his spokesperson. The Angrezi Medium star was admitted to Kokillaben Hospital in Mumbai recently due to a colon infection. Celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Shoojit Sircar and Ali Fazal offered their heartbreaking condolences on Twitter.

In some heartbreaking news to shock the Bollywood world, it was recently confirmed that acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan is no more. At the age of 53, the talented actor breathed his last in Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, owing to a colon infection. Irrfan's official spokesperson shared, ""I trust, I have surrendered"; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen."

"It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him."After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it,” the statement continued.

Here's how celebrities like , Shoojit Sircar and Ali Fazal reacted to the heartbreaking news of Irrfan Khan's death:

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

No. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon. Heartbroken for his family and for millions of his fans. Such a rare, genius actor.

This is a huge loss and only tells us that life is rarely fair. Rest in peace dear #IrrfanKhan ... make the other side a better one! — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 29, 2020

Very very sad to hear about Irrfan Khan. Gone too soon ! — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about #IrrfanKhan . A huge loss for the industry. just 54 ... he will remain forever cherished as one of the finest actors in the Indian Film Industry . pic.twitter.com/2iCfMeRBcZ — Onir (@IamOnir) April 29, 2020

Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family #RIP #IrrfanKhan — (@ParineetiChopra) April 29, 2020

So heartbroken on the demise of #IrrfanKhan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family .You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances .You were an institution & an inspirational force . RIP — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 29, 2020

Goodbye sir ...Thankyou for your beautiful art and magic Thankyou for being you - will miss you always. May your soul rest in peace and may you find peace and light https://t.co/Gb22Cz2T60 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 29, 2020

अभी तो time आया था तेरा मेरे भाई। अभी तो कितना काम करता तू जो इतिहास में लिखा जाता। क्या यार? थोड़ी ताक़त और लगाता भाई। पर लगाई तो होगी ही तूने सारी। ठीक है, जा। आराम कर। दो साल बहुत लड़ा तू। थक भी गया होगा। एक बार बैठना चाहिए था हम सारों को, दारू पीते। पर बैठते नहीं हम। — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 29, 2020

Cinema will always miss you . RIP Irfaan bhai. pic.twitter.com/tmjq8aX7Sb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 29, 2020

RIP #IrfanKhan...God bless his soul — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. My condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/znsHaCrK9l — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) April 29, 2020

Gutted. No words. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 29, 2020

A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. ⁦@irrfank⁩ We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw — (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace, Mr. Khan.

