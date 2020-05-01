Irrfan Khan's final Facebook message for his fans is full of love and hope: Thank you for touching my life

On Irrfan's official Facebook page, there was a heartfelt surprise for fans who dropped a personal message. Check it out below.

India and the world mourned the loss of an actor, legend and master of his craft -- Irrfan Khan on Wednesday. An actor par excellence, Irrfan has left behind a legacy like no other. Not just the film industry in India, but Hollywood and Indian-American actors also took to social media to express their grief and pay condolences to the actor. Fans, too, flooded social media and wrote about how India will never see another Irrfan again.

On Irrfan's Facebook page, there was a heartfelt surprise for fans who dropped a personal message. In an initiative by the social media website, a fan gets an automated reply if they message on the said personality's official FB page. In Irrfan's case, the final message will leave you smiling wide.

It reads, "Thank you for touching my life in ways you never know..My riches don't lie in materialistic things..but truly in fans like you."

Take a look at Irrfan's final Facebook message below:

Irrfan breathed his last at 11:11 am on Wednesday at the age of 53. The Angrezi Medium star was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where was under observation for colon infection. Just last week, Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum died at the age of 95 on Saturday morning in Jaipur.

An actor par excellence, Irrfan will always be remembered for his impeccable onscreen persona and challenging characters he played on the celluloid.

