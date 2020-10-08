Irrfan Khan's grave adorned with roses after Babil shared photos of an unkept tomb; Sandeep Ssingh shares pic

Days after netizens felt that Irrfan’s grave was unkempt, a new picture has surfaced wherein the tomb was decorated with red roses.

Irrfan’s death in April this year came as a grave shock to his fans across the world. He breathed his last on April 29 after a long battle with cancer and it was, undoubtedly, a heartbreaking moment for everyone. He was cremated at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai and his army of fans paid heartfelt tributes on social media. Recently, pictures of Irrfan’s grave went viral on social media and netizens mentioned that it looked unkempt. In fact, some even wrote that the grave looked like a ‘trash dumpster’. Now, days after this incident, another picture of Irrfan’s grave has come into the light and it will give his fans a sigh of relief.

Producer Sandip Ssingh has shared a recent picture of Irrfan’s grave wherein it seems to be adorned by roses. The grave had a solid boundary which was painted white in colour. The grave was filled with beautiful red roses and the tombstone was fixed in the boundary which read, “Late Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan.”

Take a look at the recent pic of Irrfan’s grave decorated with red roses:

Interestingly, when the social media was flooded with tweets about Irrfan’s grave looking unkempt, the Angrezi Medium actor’s son had shared a picture of himself watering the grave and assured the fans that Irrfan liked it wild. “Mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness,” Babil added.

