Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co star Saba Qamar pens a note on his demise: It is a huge loss to the cinema world

Bollywood woke up to sad news as actor Irrfan Khan passed away this morning after being hospitalised due to Colon infection. The 53-year-old actor had been battling cancer for about two years and succumbed to the illness today. The news of his sudden demise has left the Bollywood industry mourning over their loss. Many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , , , and others have expressed their sorrow and now Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar too has penned down a note for him.

"Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can’t absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor," Saba wrote on Instagram. Sharing a few pictures with her Hindi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan, Saba expressed her sorrow. "It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan," she wrote. The actress also gave her condolences to his family and wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss.RIP Raj Yours Only, Meeta."

Saba Qamar marked her debut in Bollywood alongside Irrfan Khan in 2017 film Hindi Medium. Irrfan plays Raj in the film while Saba plays his wife Meeta. Having started her filmy career with Irrfan Khan as her first co-star, Saba Qamar always looked up to him for guidance. The film was a sweet story about a couple pulling out all odds in order to send their daughter to a good English-medium school.

