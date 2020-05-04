Irrfan Khan's mural dons Mumbai's Bandra street as artists pays tribute; actor's son Babil shares a glimpse

As part of the Bollywood Art Project, Irrfan Khan's stunning wall mural was painted by two artists in the bylanes of Mumbai's Bandra. Check it out below.

Irrfan Khan passed away last week but the actor's legacy lives on. Mourned by all of India and the film fraternity, Irrfan has left behind a legacy like no other. His films are loved all over and so are his unique characters that the actor breathed so effortlessly. Irrfan breathed his last on 29 April in Mumbai as he succumbed to colon infection. While the lockdown made it difficult for the film fraternity to be present for his funeral, the actor was remembered widely on social media. Now, two Mumbai artists have paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor by painting a mural of Irrfan on the famous streets of Bandra.

As part of the Bollywood Art Project, Irrfan's wall mural was painted by two artists named Vikas Bansal and Ranjit Dahiya in the bylanes of Bandra. The black, yellow and white mural is also very close to where Irrfan shot for his 2013 film The Lunchbox. Irrfan's son Babil Khan also shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram Story. The stunning mural is definitely an eye-catcher.

Check out Irrfan Khan's mural below:

From Amitabh Bachchan, , , , to , , and other actors, everyone remembered Irrfan for his extraordinary talent and termed his loss to Indian cinema like no other.

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×